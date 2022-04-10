Vin Diesel Welcomes Brie Larson to Fast & Furious Franchise: 'Welcome to the Family'

"Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family," Brie Larson wrote on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Fast & Furious star and producer Vin Diesel

Brie Larson is back in action with another major movie franchise.

The Academy Award winner, 32, has been cast in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. She celebrated the news on Sunday with an Instagram selfie alongside star and producer Vin Diesel.

"Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family," Larson wrote in the caption. "Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. Can't wait to share more (when I can)."

Diesel, 54, previously announced the casting news Saturday, sharing the same photo on his own Instagram profile. "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'That's captain Marvel,'" he began his caption.

"Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10," Diesel added. "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Meanwhile, Larson has been hard at work on The Marvels, the sequel to her 2019 MCU solo debut in Captain Marvel. She previously raved about working with director Nia DaCosta on the blockbuster.

"She's amazing. She's so awesome and cool and clear," Larson said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in August.