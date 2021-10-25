Vin Diesel Walked Goddaughter Meadow Walker Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

Vin Diesel helped Meadow Walker, the daughter of his late Fast & Furious costar Paul Walker, celebrate her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan

For Vin Diesel, family comes first.

The Fast and Furious star, 54, helped Meadow Walker celebrate her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan, which took place in the Dominican Republic earlier this month. Meadow, 22, the daughter of Diesel's late costar Paul Walker, tapped Diesel, her godfather, to walk her down the aisle during the romantic ceremony.

Meadow posted a photo to Instagram showing the sweet moment when Diesel, dressed in a powder blue suit and sunglasses, took her arm to walk her toward her groom-to-be. In the photo, Meadow is all smiles underneath her sheer veil as she holds a bouquet of flowers in one hand and links arms with Diesel. She simply captioned the post, "ayooooo."

Paul and Diesel starred in five Fast & Furious films together before Paul's death in November 2013. The actor died in a car crash when the Porsche he was riding in hit a lamppost and combusted in flames, killing him and the driver, Roger Rodas.

Diesel remained close to her following her father's death. In a June interview with Extra, Diesel said Meadow "takes good care" of him.

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he said. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

He added, "I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie."

Meadow has called Diesel's daughter Hanina Sinclair her "angel" and has referred to Diesel himself as her "family" in the past.

When Meadow tied the knot earlier this month, Diesel wasn't the only Fast & Furious star in attendance. Jordana Brewster was also present for Meadow's wedding day.