Vin Diesel Teases the Possibility of Paul Walker's Daughter Appearing in Fast Franchise

"Let's just say nothing's ruled out," Vin Diesel teased Thursday on E! News' Daily Pop about whether goddaughter Meadow Walker would appear in Fast 10

Meadow Walker might soon be making her acting debut - alongside her godfather Vin Diesel!

The F9 actor opened up on Thursday's episode of E! News' Daily Pop about whether the daughter of his late friend, Fast & Furious costar Paul Walker, would ever make an appearance in the action franchise her dad famously starred in before his death.

"I would not count anything out," said Diesel, 53. "Let me just - without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out."

The actor and model Meadow, 22, have remained close since Paul died in a single-car crash in November 2013. He was 40 years old.

"We stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months [after Paul's death] because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Diesel told Daily Pop. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology."

Vin Diesel, Similce Diesel and Meadow Walker Vin Diesel with daughter Similce and Meadow Walker in December 2019 | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

"And to that end alone, you have to honor that," he continued. "On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."

Diesel's comments come shortly after he sang Meadow's praises in a recent interview with Extra surrounding the upcoming release of F9, saying that his goddaughter "takes good care of me."

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," the actor said. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Meadow Walker Vin Diesel (L); Paul Walker and daughter Meadow | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Paul Walker/Instagram

Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the films, has confirmed that Fast 11 will be the closing chapter in the Fast & Furious lineup, and told Vulture in an interview published Wednesday that the decision came "because every good story needs a finale."

"I'm sure that there are people that would love for Fast to continue on and on and on and on. The universe, the Fast Universe, will do that, clearly, and there'll be different iterations of stories and different story lines that are played out within the future," he continued.

"But in terms of this mythology," explained Diesel, "I think we owe it to the fans - even though I suspect it'll feel bittersweet to a lot of people - to give them the finale."