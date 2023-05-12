Vin Diesel Teases That 'Fast and the Furious' May End with a 'Trilogy' of Films

Fast X hits theaters May 19, while the 11th film in the franchise is expected to release in 2025

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 04:43 PM
US actor Vin Diesel arrives for the Premiere of the film "Fast X", the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, on May 12, 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome.
Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty

Fast X is still one week away from opening in theaters, but Vin Diesel is already looking ahead to the franchise's future.

While Diesel, 55, and longtime Fast and the Furious costar Michelle Rodriguez spoke with Fandango at the Fast X premiere in Rome on Friday, Diesel suggested that Universal Pictures requested the franchise end with a trilogy of films, beginning with the upcoming 10th in the series.

"It's a really good question. As filmmakers, though, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much," Diesel said, when asked about the future of his character Dominic Toretto after Fast X.

"I can say this: going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this can be a two-parter," he continued. "And after the studio saw this part one, they said 'could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?' "

"It's three acts in any story," Rodriguez, 44, added.

When asked to clarify whether a third movie to end the Fast and Furious saga is confirmed, Diesel joked that he was "going to get in trouble" if he spoke further and pulled Rodriguez away to continue walking the red carpet.

The news of a potential Fast movie to follow the already-planned 11th and final movie in the franchise comes one day after Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker shared that she makes a cameo in Fast X.

US actress Meadow Walker and US actor Vin Diesel arrive for the Premiere of the film "Fast X", the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, on May 12, 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty

On Thursday morning, Walker, 24, shared a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming movie's production on Instagram that she wrote was "a preview of my cameo in Fast X."

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," she wrote in a caption to the photo, which shows an image of herself on a monitor used on set.

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too," Meadow continued in her caption. "With those who have been around to see me grow up."

RELATED VIDEO: Dame Helen Mirren Explains Her 'Inexplicable' Chemistry with Vin Diesel: 'I Adore Him'

In addition to Diesel and Rodriguez, Fast X features a stacked cast of new and returning stars, including Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

The new movie will introduce Jason Momoa as antagonist Dante Reye, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes, who "has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) pay the ultimate price," per a synopsis for the movie.

Diesel previously revealed at CinemaCon in April that Fast 11 will release in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fast X is in theaters May 19.

