Vin Diesel Teases a Possible Fast & Furious Spinoff Movie for Charlize Theron's Villain Cipher

Charlize Theron's villain Cipher will be the focus of a possible Fast and Furious spinoff movie, according to Vin Diesel

Charlize Theron might not be done with the Fast & Furious franchise just yet!

After starring as the villain Cipher in the last two movies, Theron, 45, could soon be reprising the role in a standalone spinoff. Franchise head Vin Diesel reportedly told Variety he has a team of writers already working on the movie.

Theron's Cipher first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as the tech-savvy villain who gets away just in time at the end of the movie. She then caused more chaos in the delayed F9, which finally hit screens in late June.

The news comes just weeks after F9 cast members Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson said they're ready for the many female characters who have sped through the franchise to get a female-led film of their own.

"The girls need a spin off," Ludacris, 43, declared on SiriusXM's Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. "That's what needs a spin off. All the bad ass, kick ass women that are in this film, that's who deserves it."

Gibson, 42, chimed in with a firm "I agree."

Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Nathalie Emmanuel Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Nathalie Emmanuel | Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Brewster — an OG female lead in the franchise — said, "That would be awesome. I've heard those rumors. I think that would be incredible."

"Also, think about all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring back Eva Mendes, who'd be incredible to work with," the actress, 41, continued. "There's Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, really thrown Nathalie [Emmanuel], me and Michelle [Rodriguez]."

Brewster added, "It would be really, really cool. So, I can't speak to the discussions, but I think it would be awesome. So, fingers crossed."

Over the years, several women have been highlighted in the franchise including Brewster, Rodriguez, 42, Mirren, 75, Mendes, 47, Theron, 45, Emmanuel, 32, Nathalie Kelley, Gal Gadot, Ronda Rousey, and more.

Back in May, Rodriguez revealed in a celebration of the Fast franchise's 20th anniversary with Entertainment Weekly that she asked for rewrites in the first film, 2001's The Fast and the Furious, due to the lack of depth of her character.

"It was a reality check for them to realize that the streets don't work like that. You don't just get with a guy because he's hot. There's a hierarchy there. Can that hot guy get beat up by who you're dating? If he can, then you don't date him, because why would you want to lose the hierarchy?" Rodriguez explained.