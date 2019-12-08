Vin Diesel Supports Daughter, 11, at Premiere of Her New Animated Fast & Furious Netflix Series

Vin Diesel is no longer the only star in his family.

On Saturday, the actor, 52, joined his 11-year-old daughter Similce on the red carpet at Universal Cinema AMC in California for the premiere of Netflix‘s upcoming animated series, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, which the youngster stars in.

The Diesels both opted to wear all black for the outing, with Similce finishing off her look with golden boots as she smiled for photos with her famous dad.

The series, which premieres Dec. 26, follows teenager Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey), the cousin of Diesel’s character Dom from the movies. Tony and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate SH1FT3R, an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.

Similce stars as Sissy, younger sister of Harry Potter actor Luke Youngblood’s character Frostee, a 13-year-old tech genius in the series. Diesel, meanwhile, serves as an executive producer.

Diesel shares Similce, son Vincent, 9, and daughter Pauline, 4, with longtime love Paloma Jiménez.

In 2017, Similce walked another red carpet when she and Vincent joined their dad for the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Similce and Vincent admitted being there with their dad was basically a dream come true.

“This is a lifetime experience for me,” said Vincent.

While Similce is starring in The Fast and the Furious franchise’s first animated series, Diesel will reprise his iconic role as Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 9 next year. The film also stars John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster.

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix, while Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22, 2020.