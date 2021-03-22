Vin Diesel's Son Vincent, 10, to Make Movie Debut in Fast and Furious Sequel

Vincent Sinclair will appear in F9 as the younger version of Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto

Vin Diesel is sharing the big screen with a special someone in the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel.

According to TMZ, the actor's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will make his movie debut in F9 as the younger version of his dad's beloved character, Dominic Toretto. He filmed his scenes back in 2019 and reportedly received a daily rate of $1,005. Entertainment Weekly also confirmed his casting.

The younger Dominic was last played by Alex McGee during a flashback scene in 2015's Furious 7.

Diesel, 53, shares Vincent with his longtime model girlfriend Paloma Jimenez. The pair are also parents to daughters Hania Riley 12, and Pauline, 6.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 was originally scheduled to drop in May 2020 but was pushed back by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now officially scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in January, Diesel opened up about the delay of the film and how he is "definitely eager to share it."

"When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control," he said. "But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion."

"I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in," he continued. "I can only say that when you see the movie you will be excited and, hopefully, you will be really, really happy."