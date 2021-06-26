"I've been dying to do a musical my whole life," Vin Diesel said when asked about the potential for a Fast & Furious musical

Vin Diesel Says He Would Do a Fast & Furious Musical: 'I'm Dying to Do' It

Vin Diesel is ready to belt out songs in his next project.

The F9 actor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday where he promoted his latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, now in theaters.

When host Kelly Clarkson, 39, asked him if he'd ever do a musical of the franchise, the actor said, "I'm dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!"

"I've been dying to do a musical my whole life," he continued, revealing he was "this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that."

He added, "For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in Guys and Dolls."

Diesel said he credits his family with his love for the arts, including musicals.

"My family is artistic, and I'm blessed to have that and I'm blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams," he said. "I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there's great beauty in that."

Diesel's dreams have come true in his career as an actor, with the ninth installment of Fast & Furious already making waves at the box office by raking in $66 million so far, according to Deadline.

F9 stars John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang and Kurt Russell.

The ninth installment in the iconic film franchise was originally scheduled to drop in May 2020 but was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly back in January, Diesel opened up about the delay of the film and how he is "definitely eager to share it."

"When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control," he said at the time. "But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion."