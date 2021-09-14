Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were close friends and costars in the Fast & Furious franchise

Vin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker After What Would Have Been His 48th Birthday: 'Miss You. Always'

Vin Diesel is sending love to his late costar Paul Walker.

Diesel, 54, remembered the star a few days after what would've been his 48th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Using a picture from one of the Fast & Furious movies they starred in together, Diesel wrote a note to Walker about how much he misses him.

"So much to tell you... normally I would say you wouldn't believe how I spent your birthday... but by the safe outcome, I know you were there with me in spirit," Diesel wrote, adding: "Miss you. Always."

Walker died on November 30, 2013, in a car crash. He was 40. As he was in the middle of filming Fast 7 at the time, Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody were hired to stand in for him for the remainder of production, before his face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies.

Walker's daughter Meadow also remembered her late dad with a sweet throwback picture of the two. Meadow was 15 when her dad died.

"Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow wrote in the caption.

Meadow has frequently honored her father's memory, most recently attending the premiere of F9 in June. Diesel has even discussed the possibility of Meadow appearing in an upcoming installment in the franchise.

"I would not count anything out," Diesel told E!'s Daily Pop in June. "Let me just, without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let's just say nothing's ruled out."

Diesel has said he feels "very protective" of his goddaughter Meadow, who's remained close with his family over the years. "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he told Extra in June.

"To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things," Diesel added. "There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."