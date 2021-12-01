Vin Diesel Reveals His Daughter Was Meadow Walker's Maid of Honor in Tribute to Her Father Paul

Vin Diesel is remembering Paul Walker with love.

On Tuesday, the eight-year anniversary of Walker's death at age 40, his Fast & Furious costar, 54, revealed that his daughter Hania Riley Sinclair served as the maid of honor in Meadow Walker's recent wedding. In an image shared to Instagram for the touching tribute, Sinclair, 13, stood beside Paul's 23-year-old daughter on her wedding day. In October, the model wed actor Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic.

"It's been eight years today ... and not a day goes by that I don't reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life's blessings if you just stay open and have faith," Diesel began. "Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor."

He continued, "How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo."

On November 30, 2013, Paul died in a car crash. At the time, Meadow was 15-years-old.

Diesel is the model's godfather, and he walked her down the aisle at her wedding, which was also attended by her father's Fast & Furious costar Jordana Brewster.

On the anniversary of Paul's death Tuesday, Meadow honored her dad with a post of her own, sharing a throwback photo of the actor kissing her on the cheek when she was a baby.

"I love and miss you endlessly," she wrote on Instagram. "Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend."

In a second post the same day, she announced a partnership between the Paul Walker Foundation, Giving Tuesday and Toys for Tots.