The ninth installment in the global franchise is set to debut in theaters on June 25

Vin Diesel and John Cena Face Off in New F9 Trailer: 'It's Good to Be Back'

F9 is revving up to finally hit theaters.

After several delays, F9: The Fast Saga is almost here with a new trailer aimed at exciting fans of the long-running franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, who's leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, Brian.

But Dom's peaceful life is soon upended with the appearance of his estranged brother Jakob Toretto.

The trailer also teases space as a possible upcoming setting in the franchise with a hilarious scene between Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) where they're flying a ship in homemade spacesuits.

The film also features returning stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang. Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also star, alongside appearances from Cardi B as a new character, Leysa, a woman connected to Dom's past and a cameo from Reggaeton star Ozuna.

vin diesel and John cena Credit: the fast saga/ youtube

The movie has been pushed back several times in the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, the first trailer for the film debuted and amassed more than 439 million views.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Director Justin Lin told The Hollywood Reporter the new trailer holds a lot of meaning for him, especially at a time where movie theaters have been struggling for new films.

"It definitely has a lot more meaning to it," Lin said. "Usually as a filmmaker when you have a trailer, you are like, 'Oh man, let's not give that away!' ... I can safely say there is still a lot in the film that hasn't been shared. I'm really excited for that."