Vin Diesel Says His Daughter Convinced Him to Cast Cardi B in New Fast & Furious Movie

Vin Diesel can’t take credit for casting Cardi B in the ninth installment of Fast & Furious — fans should thank his 4-year-old daughter!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the actor discussed the decision to bring the “I Like It” rapper onto the upcoming action movie, revealing that it was his daughter, Pauline, who initially suggested the idea.

“You’ve added some interesting members to the team, who have you added?” Kimmel asked the F9 star.

“John Cena, such a blessing to work with and is so incredible. Obviously, we have Helen Mirren. Obviously, Charlize [Theron],” Diesel began. “And my daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it,” he smiled.

The host laughed, “Your daughter said to you ‘Dad will you put Cardi B in the movie?’ And you said ‘Oh that’s a good idea?’”

“I said ‘It’s a great idea!’ As she’s listening to “I Like It Like That’,” Diesel said.

Along with Pauline, Diesel also shares Hania, 11 — who stars in Netflix’s animated series Fast and Furious: Spy Racers — and son Vincent, 10, with longtime love Paloma Jiménez.

Kimmel went on to ask about the logistics of hiring the Hustlers actress, to which Diesel explained, “Well, you have to work through the writers and you have to create a role that will work through mythology.”

The actor first revealed that Cardi was joining the Fast family with an Instagram video in October.

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel said in the video. “I know I’m exhausted. I literally — we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.”

“I’m tired,” Cardi added in agreement. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one.”

“We’re so blessed,” he shared. “The last day of filming in the U.K. All love always.”

“Yup,” Cardi said. “I need to take a nappy nap.”

Diesel captioned the video, “Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente… #Fast92020 #Fatherhood.”

The casting marks Cardi’s first movie since appearing in the hit film Hustlers, in which she played a stripper named Diamond alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart.

F9 is in theaters on May 22.