Vin Diesel Shares Glimpses from Fast X Set with Brie Larson, 'Sister' Jordana Brewster: 'Blessed'

"The sigh of siblings reuniting," Vin Diesel captioned a video of himself and longtime Fast & Furious costar Jordana Brewster

Vin Diesel is back on set with his Fast & Furious family — including franchise newcomer Brie Larson.

The 54-year-old actor gave fans a peek at the set of the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast Saga, titled Fast X, in multiple Instagram posts over the last few days.

On Thursday — exactly one year before the movie is set to premiere — Diesel shared a sweet shot of Larson, 32, resting her head on his shoulder, with the pair seemingly in costume as Diesel's character Dominic Toretto and an as-yet-undisclosed role for Larson.

"There are some people you will meet in life ... That will change you, change your family … change the world, FOREVER! #FastX," he wrote in the caption.

In a silly clip with Jordana Brewster, she seems to think they are taking a selfie as Diesel records a video. "The sigh of siblings reuniting … my sister on and off screen for two and a half decades. So blessed, so grateful," Diesel wrote of Brewster, 42, who played Dom's sister Mia in 2001's original The Fast and the Furious and every film in the franchise since 2009's Fast & Furious.

"For those who can receive it … we wish you love," Diesel added. "Grateful for you all and hope to make you, him and the universe proud. A miracle."

Earlier in the week, Diesel posted a video of himself and Jason Momoa, who is set to play a villain in the film, goofing around on set as Momoa, 42, hung out on the hood of a purple car.

"I finally got a fast car. Matches my nails," joked a shirtless Momoa as he showed off the vehicle.

"I feel amazing. It's day one — me and you together, buddy!" he also said, patting Diesel playfully on the shoulder.

Also returning is rapper Cardi B, who had a much-talked-about cameo in F9. "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale," Diesel previously told Entertainment Tonight of Cardi, who plays Leysa in F9. "She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

A deal has reportedly not been reached yet, but Leterrier, 48, is Universal Pictures' first choice, according to Entertainment Weekly, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.