'You Had Me at Blood': Watch Hilarious Bloopers from Vin Diesel's Bloodshot — Now Available on Digital

Vin Diesel‘s Bloodshot is getting an early digital release straight from theaters.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the gag reel for the action film, Diesel and costars Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce and Eiza Gonzalez share several laughs while behind the scenes.

Complete with actors struggling with props and lots of breakdancing on set to kill time, the cast of Bloodshot certainly had fun making the David S. F. Wilson-directed movie.

In one comical scene, Outlander star Heughan tries to spit out his gum but ultimately fails, saying, “That one was my idea,” as the crew can be heard laughing off-screen.

Diesel and Pearce also had fun filming scenes together playing Bloodshot and the film’s villain Dr. Emil Harting, respectively.

“We call you Bloodshot,” Pearce tells Diesel while filming a scene. Diesel hilariously plays off script, saying, “Seriously?”

Going along with the humor, Pearce continues ad-libbing, “Barry Bloodshot. Bryan Bloodshot. Or Debbie or David.”

“You had me at Blood,” Diesel quips, before turning to the camera and asking, “Are we sure it’s Bloodshot?”

Based on the bestselling comic book, the film follows Ray Garrison (Diesel), a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by a corporation aiming to use him for its own gain.

Bloodshot is available for purchase on digital platforms.