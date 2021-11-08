Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Return to Fast and Furious Franchise After Feud: 'Time Has Come'

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have been open about clashing after they costarred in several Fast & Furious installments

Vin Diesel has put out a public request for Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, despite their personal issues.

The two actors haven't hidden their ongoing feud after costarring in multiple installments of the franchise together, but Diesel, 54, seemed to want to put their differences behind them in a Sunday Instagram post. He asked Johnson, 49, to come back for Fast & Furious 10 — one of the last two films planned in the much-loved series.

"My little brother Dwayne ... the time has come," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Johnson in Fast Five. "The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come."

"Legacy awaits," Diesel continued. "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love ... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play."

"Hobbs can't be played by no other," he concluded, referencing Johnson's character in the franchise. "I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Johnson hasn't publicly responded to Diesel's post, and a rep for the actor didn't immediately answer PEOPLE's request for comment.

The public first became aware of Diesel and Johnson's difficult relationship in 2016, when Johnson called out his male costars from The Fate of the Furious on Instagram, writing, "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

In June, Diesel addressed his beef with his former costar, telling Men's Health, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

"One part of me feels like there's no way I would dignify any of that bull---- with an answer," he told the outlet in October. "I've been around the block a lot of times. Unlike [Diesel], I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently."

Johnson continued, "And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there's some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it's just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I'm sure Fellini is laughing too."

Johnson confirmed to Vanity Fair that he only agreed to appear in 2017's The Fate of the Furious if he didn't have to share any scenes with Diesel.

"I wanted to forgo drama," he said. "I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody."

The Jungle Cruise star, who added that he and Diesel are "philosophically two different people," also shot down some of his costar's claims about their relationship, including his 2017 comment to USA Today, in which he told the outlet, "I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know…but he appreciates it. He knows he only has one big brother in the film world, and that's me."