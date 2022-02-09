Viggo Mortensen reminisces with Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee about their work on 2009's The Road, based on the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name

Viggo Mortensen Reunites with Road Costar Kodi Smit-McPhee to Praise His Power of the Dog Performance

Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee have reunited, over a decade after playing a father and son in 2009's The Road.

The actors recently engaged in a virtual chat surrounding Smit-McPhee's role in The Power of the Dog, which earned him his first-ever Oscar nomination on Tuesday.

"It's been a very long time, and it's bringing me a lot of joy to see your face," said Smit-McPhee, 25, in the conversation exclusively shared by PEOPLE.

"Yeah, likewise," replied Mortensen, 63.

Their reunion comes 14 years after Mortensen, 63, and Smit-McPhee filmed The Road, a post-apocalyptic survival film based on Cormac McCarthy's 2006 novel of the same name.

The Road Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Road (2009) | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

According to Mortensen, some things never change — namely, the acting talents of Smit-McPhee, whom he praises for giving a "very layered" performance in The Power of the Dog that didn't surprise him one bit.

"I remember scenes that were really difficult for a young actor — for anyone, but especially for you, at that age," Mortensen recalled to his one-time costar of the latter's work on their "tough shoot" for The Road. "[You had] an intelligence, a self-contained quality, a strength."

"When [Smit-McPhee's character] loses (Mortensen's character) the father … there's something about the way you played that," Mortensen continued. "There's many layers to that."

"You have that ability as an actor, and you have that emotional range, whether it's contained or whether it's just laid out there," he added.

The two also discussed both working with director Jane Campion — for Mortensen, in 1996's The Portrait of a Lady, and for Smit-McPhee, in The Power of the Dog.

"She pushes the actors and probably everybody in the crew, on some level, to go beyond. As much as it might be annoying or uncomfortable ... I always felt like I was safe," said Mortensen, joking, "She's like that annoying person who wants to go a little further and a little further."

Smit-McPhee agreed, telling a story about how Campion, 67, pushed him and his Power of the Dog castmates to participate in an improvisational activity during an off-set dinner.

"So uncomfortable, but so great in hindsight," he said. "In those little moments of discomfort and getting poked and prodded, [I'm] just in debt to her and absolutely in love with what she did."

Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee Viggo Mortensen (L); Kodi Smit-McPhee | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Cindy Ord/Getty

He said in a statement following Tuesday's nomination announcements that he is "simply elated," adding, "This is beyond even my wildest imagination."

"To be nominated for an Academy Award is such a tremendous honor and I'm so thankful to everybody who has played a role in getting me to this position," he continued. "I'm forever indebted to Jane's brilliance and am eternally grateful for her trust in me to bring Peter to life. She's a singular talent that every actor should be so lucky to work with. I think I can speak for the cast when I say we were in the most trusted hands imaginable."

"I'm so proud of Jesse, Benedict [Cumberbatch], Kirsten [Dunst], (cinematographer) Ari [Wegner] and everybody involved in the production for being so rightfully recognized by the Academy. I'm just so humbled, reflective and appreciative right now," Smit-McPhee concluded.