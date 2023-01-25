'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film

01 of 09 The Last of Us Courtesy of HBO In a show that's been dubbed "the best adaptation of a video game ever made," HBO seems to have found a winner. Starring Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in leading roles as Joel and Ellie, the story follows Joel's journey, with his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), as they work to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. The series takes place decades after civilization has been destroyed and is based on a 2013 video game. Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce and Anna Torv also star in the series. Following its premiere on Jan. 15, 2023, a new episode is released each Sunday on HBO Max. The first The Last of Us Game was released for PS3 in 2013. The Last of Us Part II, a sequel to the first game, debuted on PS5 in 2020. In September, The Last of Us Part I was re-released on PS5 as a complete rebuild of the first game.

02 of 09 Sonic the Hedgehog Paramount Pictures Based on the popular Sega gaming franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog broke video game movie records when it hit theaters in 2020. When the film's sequel came out in 2022, it took its predecessor's place as the highest-grossing video game to film adaptation in North America. The franchise, which follows the speedy blue hedgehog and stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Idris Elba, shows no signs of slowing down with Paramount Pictures investing in more Sonic sequels and spinoffs. The studio announced in February 2022 that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was officially in development, even before the second installment was released, and that a Paramount+ series about the character Knuckles, voiced by Elba, was also in the works. The Sonic the Hedgehog video game first came out in 1991.

03 of 09 Detective Pikachu Warner Bros. Ryan Reynolds voices the iconic Pikachu in 2019's Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which sees the adorable yellow creature befriend and help a young man, Tim Goodman, to solve the disappearance of his father in the streets of Ryme City. The film also stars Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse and Rita Ora and features appearances by other favorite Pokémon characters. Pokémon was first introduced in the U.S. in 1998.

05 of 09 Max Payne Firm Films/Kobal/Shutterstock Max Payne was released as a video game in 2001 and is "about a man on the edge, fighting for his justice while uncovering plot twists and twisted thugs in the gritty bowels of New York during the century's worst blizzard," per Rockstar Games' website. In the film adaptation of the game, released in 2008, Mark Wahlberg takes on the titular role of a cop who is looking to avenge the death of his family, per HBO Max. Wahlberg is joined by Mila Kunis, Ludacris, Beau Bridges, Olga Kurylenko and Chris O'Donnell.

06 of 09 Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Everett Based on the iconic 1990s video game icon Lara Croft, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie, was released in 2001 and Jolie reprised the role again in 2003's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. The role of Croft, the explorer and archaeologist, was taken over by Alicia Vikander in the franchise's third installment, Tomb Raider, in 2018. While there were talks of a sequel to 2018's film, nothing has been set in stone. In 2021, Vikander shared that she'd love to step back into the role and that script was "in the making."

07 of 09 Resident Evil Rolf Konow/New Legacy/Kobal/Shutterstock Resident Evil the video game was first launched by developer Capcom in 1996 and has sold more than 100 million units worldwide. The film adaptation starring Milla Jovovich (pictured) first hit theaters in 2002 and spawned five sequels. But, the expansion of the Resident Evil universe didn't stop there. There have been various animated films made based on the game and in July 2021, Netflix released its own Resident Evil series, Infinite Darkness. Later that year Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was released starring Kaya Scodelario, Avan Jogia, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell. In 2022, yet another iteration hit Netflix in the form of an eight-episode series called simply: Resident Evil.