Victoria Lamas' Father Says She Likes Leonardo DiCaprio 'Very Much,' but They're 'Not Dating'

After Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in West Hollywood with Victoria Lamas last week, her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, said she is "very smitten"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 10:54 PM
Victoria Lamas attends the 4th annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner Icon Awards and after party at Hollywood Palladium on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) ; Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,)
Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio has an admirer in Victoria Lamas, according to her father.

After the Oscar winner, 48, was spotted in West Hollywood with the 23-year-old actress last week, her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, 64, told the New York Post that she is "very smitten."

Lorenzo added: "I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me."

Lorenzo Lamas at the AFI Fest screening of "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Getty

He also noted that he offered his daughter some fatherly advice.

"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," Lorenzo said. "And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

According to Lorenzo, however, things between the pair are not serious.

He expressed to the Post, "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

A representative for DiCaprio did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After DiCaprio parted ways with ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after more than four years together, the actor was seen spending time with 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.

RELATED VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi." They explained that "she is the type of woman he is usually attracted to" and said that "they sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings."

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

Last week, DiCaprio and Victoria were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard separately before they entered a car together.

A source told PEOPLE they were leaving a "big group dinner," adding: "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Still, DiCaprio continues to see Hadid when they are both available in New York City, a second source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Leonardo DiCaprio, Victoria Lamas
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Out in L.A. with Victoria Lamas as Source Says He's Still Seeing Gigi Hadid
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Hollywood's hot new couple, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys' Seeing Leonardo DiCaprio as Pair Leave Same NYC Restaurant: 'He's Romantic,' Says Source
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; Gigi Hadid attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Gigi Hadid Having 'Fun' with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He Treats Her Really Well,' Says Source
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Like Each Other and Are Having a Good Time': Source
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash in Beverly Hills
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source
Tom and Gisele next to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey 2022 breakups
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Leonardo DiCaprio; Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Getting Close at New York Fashion Week Party in New Photos
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Tom Ford S/S 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Hits Tom Ford Runway After Seen Getting Close with Leonardo DiCaprio at NYFW Party
Rami Malek is seen arm in arm with his James Bond co-star Lea Seydoux as the pair leave an intimate dinner together.
Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux Smile as They Walk with Their Arms Around Each Other
Leonardo DiCaprio is Spotted on a Stroll With a Friend in New York City.
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen in New York City Following Recent Breakup from Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio, Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored '25-Year' Dating Rule: 'His Loss'
Kate Hudson Says Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded Birthday Party Was 'So Much Fun': 'It Was a Needed Bash'
Kate Hudson Calls Leonardo DiCaprio's Recent Birthday Party a 'Blast': 'It Was So Much Fun'
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After More Than 4 Years Together: Sources
*EXCLUSIVE* - Girls Night Out! Best friends Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber embrace newly single ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, into their sisterhood circle as they are spotted leaving dinner at a sushi restaurant in Brentwood. Camila bares a smile as she deals with the woes of single life whereas Hailey seeks comfort from her girlfriends while bearing the weight of the world on her shoulders as husband Justin Bieber struggles with continued health issues, which caused him to cancel his tour.
Camila Morrone Has Girls' Night with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Post Leonardo DiCaprio Split