Victoria Lamas' Father Says She Likes Leonardo DiCaprio 'Very Much,' but They're 'Not Dating'

Leonardo DiCaprio has an admirer in Victoria Lamas, according to her father.

After the Oscar winner, 48, was spotted in West Hollywood with the 23-year-old actress last week, her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, 64, told the New York Post that she is "very smitten."

Lorenzo added: "I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me."

He also noted that he offered his daughter some fatherly advice.

"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," Lorenzo said. "And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

According to Lorenzo, however, things between the pair are not serious.

He expressed to the Post, "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

A representative for DiCaprio did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After DiCaprio parted ways with ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after more than four years together, the actor was seen spending time with 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi." They explained that "she is the type of woman he is usually attracted to" and said that "they sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings."

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

Last week, DiCaprio and Victoria were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard separately before they entered a car together.

A source told PEOPLE they were leaving a "big group dinner," adding: "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Still, DiCaprio continues to see Hadid when they are both available in New York City, a second source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE.