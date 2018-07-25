Victoria Beckham Teases Her 'Uber Driver' (AKA Her Shirtless Son Brooklyn) in New Photo

Victoria Beckham doesn’t hand out five stars to just anybody.

When her shirtless son Brooklyn Beckham, 19, gave her a ride on Wednesday, Victoria joked about him from the passenger seat in a playful Instagram.

“Contemplating how to rate today’s Uber driver #whynoshirt,” Victoria wrote alongside the photo.

Brooklyn — who was recently linked to YouTube personality Lexy Panterra after splitting from girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz — took after his father David Beckham as he showed off his plethora of tattoos.

Victoria later continued the bonding time with Brooklyn and son Cruz, 13, cuddling together on a coach. She captioned the cozy photo, “Night in with the boys x Kisses.”

The Beckhams have been spending lots of quality time with their four children — Brooklyn, Romeo, 15, Cruz, and Harper, 7 — this summer. Last week, the family shared photographs of their fun-filled beachside vacation, and earlier this month, the parents marked Harper’s birthday with sentimental social media posts.

The family time followed rumors of relationship problems between Victoria, 44, and David, 43, which surfaced last month. Their rep denied the reports, telling PEOPLE, “What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media. There is no impending statement, no divorce!”

At the Forbes Women’s Summit in June, Hello! reported that Victoria said she was focused on her relationship, explaining, “I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”