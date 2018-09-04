Victoria Beckham Slams Divorce Rumors as She Poses with Husband David: 'We're Stronger Together'

Victoria Beckham isn’t concerned about the constant divorce rumors that plague her marriage.

The fashion designer and former singer, 44, appears on the latest cover of British Vogue along with husband David Beckham, 43, and their four kids: daughter Harper Seven, 7, and sons Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19.

RELATED: One Posh Family! Victoria Beckham Poses with Husband David and Their Kids for British Vogue

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal,” she said. “But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”

Brooklyn, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, David and Harper Beckham Mikael Jansson

Victoria and David married in July 1999 with four-month-old Brooklyn serving as ring bearer. They last faced split rumors earlier this summer, which their spokesperson quickly denied.

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” Victoria continued. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

WATCH: Victoria Beckham Says She Is ‘Trying To Be the Best Wife’ to David Beckham Amid Divorce Reports

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham Soak Up the Sun with Their Four Kids on Bali Vacation: “Love My Babies”

The Beckham brood recently celebrated a big benchmark for one of their members: Romeo, who turned sweet 16 on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday Romeo! Can’t believe our baby is 16 today!” the fashion designer wrote alongside a snapshot of the mother-son pair posing together in front of a sunset.

In a second festive image, Romeo sat in front of a bunch of silver and white balloons (as well as a table piled high with presents!), while in another, she showed off the birthday boy’s tennis-themed cake.