Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Tribute to David Beckham for His Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'

Happy Birthday David Beckham!

On Thursday, the iconic soccer star celebrated his 44th birthday with some sweet surprises from his family and heartwarming tributes on social media. His wife, Victoria Beckham, shared an intimate photo on her Instagram, holding his hand and giving a close-up peek at her engagement ring.

“Happy Birthday @davidbeckham,” she captioned the photo. “You are our everything xxx We love u so much x Kisses❤️.”

RELATED: Birthday Dinner! Victoria Beckham Feels ‘Loved’ with David Beckham and Their Four Kids

His son, Romeo, shared a silly photo of himself with his dad and sister, Harper, all making amusing faces at the camera while out on a hike, writing, “Happy birthday dad I hope you have an amazing day ❤️ love you so much.”

Image zoom Victoria Beckham instagram; Inset: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

And David got the royal treatment for breakfast. His 7-year-old daughter, Harper, made him a sausage sandwich, while his sons — Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14 — gifted him with some “cheeky” cards to start the day off.

Making fun of his aging dad, Romeo got him a gray and silver card that jokingly read: “Dad I got you this card because it matches your hair.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham a ‘Great Husband’ Ahead of Couple’s 20th Anniversary

Image zoom Romeo Beckham/Instagram

Image zoom David Beckham/Instagram

David also received a slew of other gifts from his family, including a personalized designer bag. Victoria, 45, shared a video of the wrapped up presents on her Instagram story.

“It’s daddy’s birthday, me and mummy have been wrapping these and putting these down,” Harper’s sweet voice can be heard narrating the video in the background. “Happy birthday daddy! Love you! Bye!”

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Shares Tribute to Wife Victoria and Daughter Harper for International Women’s Day

Image zoom Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Beckham family also recently celebrated Victoria’s 45th birthday on April 17, similarly spoiling their famous mom with gifts, posts and a warm candlelit dinner.

Coming up on 20 years of marriage this year, the iconic couple has always been vocal about their love, Victoria commending her husband’s support in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February.

“David is such a great husband, such a great dad, and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want,” she said. “He really supports me in what I do.”