Victoria Beckham Says She Is 'Trying To Be the Best Wife' to David Beckham Amid Divorce Reports

Victoria Beckham celebrated her marriage to David Beckham in the wake of reports that the couple was on the road to separation.

The fashion designer, 44, who shares four children with the soccer star, 43, spoke openly about how she balanced her personal and professional life.

“I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” Victoria said at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City on Tuesday, according to Hello!.

“I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David,” she continued.

She praised her husband of almost 19 years (their anniversary is on July 4th) for supporting her career.

“I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children,” Victoria said. “When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.”

The power couple share children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6.

Of her daughter, the former Spice Girl expressed her hope that she was empowering the little girl, adding, “When I take Harper to school I tell her, ‘Harper you’re a girl and you can do anything.’ She’s a strong woman. She wants to be an inventor. She’s a strong smart woman. A little woman.”

A rep for the couple told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two were not heading for divorce.

“What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media,” the rep said. “There is no impending statement, no divorce!”

As rumors circulated, Victoria sent her “love” to David earlier this month on Instagram with a photo of Harper.

“Morning cuddles x So much love 🙏🏻 We love and miss u @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕,” she wrote in the caption.

The two have been together since 1997 and married in July 1999 at a castle in Ireland. They most recently stepped out together at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in late May, after first attending Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.