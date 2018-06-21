Victoria Beckham 'Never Gave Up' on Marriage to David 'When Someone Else Might Have,' Says Source

As Victoria and David Beckham approach their 19th anniversary, the couple is once again battling rumors of trouble in their marriage – and speaking out to squash the speculation.

“Over the years, Victoria has fought hard for her marriage, and for David,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She never gave up when someone else might have.”

After shooting down social media speculation about a divorce, the former model and designer, who shares four children with the soccer star, 43, spoke openly about how she balances her personal and professional life.

“I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” Victoria, 44, said at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City on Tuesday, according to Hello!.

“I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David,” she added.

David and Victoria Beckham at the Royal Wedding.

“I have the support of an incredible husband,” Victoria continued. “We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.”

Her comments come just weeks after her and David’s rep told PEOPLE that the two were not heading for divorce.

“What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media,” the rep said. “There is no impending statement, no divorce!”

The power couple, who recently attended the royal wedding together, share children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6.

The duo met in the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997. David was playing for the team at the time, but had not yet become one of the team’s most recognizable stars.

Victorian and David Beckham after their engagement PA Images/Getty

He has said he knew Victoria was ‘The One’ before even meeting her in person. While watching a Spice Girls music video on TV, Beckham proclaimed to a pal: “See the girl in the dark short dress? I’m going to marry her.”

The designer echoed her hubby’s statement: “Completely love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it.”

The duo married in a lavish 1999 wedding at an Irish castle, and despite often praising each other in interviews, they went on to endure speculation about the state of their union for nearly two decades.

“We’ve had our ups and downs,” she admitted to Vogue in 2013, adding, “but we’re so proud of each other.”

Two years later, the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer said she had effectively learned how to tune out the haters.

“I have never listened to, or commented on, the rumors about any aspect of my life,” she told Grazia magazine in regards to murmurs about a split.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the MTV Movie Awards in 2003. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children,” she continued. “Yes, we travel a lot with our respective businesses and charitable commitments, but we always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove. We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents.”

She also spoke about how much she admires her husband. “My husband constantly inspires me and guides me – he has done so much good work,” she said of the man who serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. “I look up to him and have the utmost respect and admiration for all that he has achieved.”

In 2016, Victoria included some marriage advice in a letter addressed to her 18-year-old self published in British Vogue. “In marriage: have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique,” she said.

“Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted),” Victoria added.

The Beckham family. David Beckham/Instagram

Last year, the couple renewed their vows in a relatively private ceremony. In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, David opened up about the special day, while also admitting that “marriage is difficult at times” as he and his wife continue to work hard at their relationship.

“We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding],” said David, who didn’t elaborate on when the ceremony took place. “It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house.”

The former soccer star said the secret to their 18-year marriage is making his relationship with Victoria a priority and working together through any hard times.

“We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values,” he said. “Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it.”

He added, “We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.

“Do you go through tough times? Of course. That’s part of relationships. It’s part of marriages. It’s part of having children. It’s part of having responsibilities.”

Earlier this month, as rumors of a split began to circulate on social media, Victoria sent her “love” to David on Instagram with a photo of Harper.

“Morning cuddles x So much love 🙏🏻 We love and miss u @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕,” she wrote in the caption.