Verizon Is Offering Customers an Entire Year of Disney+ for Free — How to Sign Up for Updates

Verizon may have just helped many of its customers on the fence about whether to get Disney+ make a decision.

Three weeks ahead of Disney+’s launch date, the telecommunications giant announced that they’d be offering new and existing customers their entire first year for free, stating on their website, “Starting November 12, get your first year of Disney+ on us with Unlimited or when you switch to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.”

The site also explains that customers who sign up will pay Disney+’s previously announced monthly price of $6.99 thereafter to keep the service, and encourages those interested to enter their email address to sign up for updates.

In a statement shared by TechCrunch.com, Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said, “Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers.”

“Our work with Disney extends beyond Disney+ as we bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband technology to the entertainment industry through exciting initiatives with Disney Innovation Studios and in the parks,” he added.

Just last week, Disney released an epic list of feature films, animated series, and shows planned for the new streaming platform upon its launch.

The list includes everything from Disney+ originals like the highly anticipated Star Wars live-action TV series The Mandalorian, to cult classics like Newsies.

Other titles included Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, several National Geographic Channel shows, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel original programming, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons and just about every animated classic in the Disney vault.

In addition to the beloved content coming in November, Disney+ will also eventually launch several new series, including WandaVision featuring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and upcoming reboots of Home Alone and Night at the Museum.

Plans for the new service were first announced in April. It will cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, and can be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12.