The sequel to the 2018 film will debut in theaters on Sept. 17

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Pushed Back 3 Months to September

Tom Hardy's Venom sequel won't crawl into theaters any time soon.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been pushed back to Sept 17 from its original premiere date of June 25.

Hardy, 43, is set to reprise his role as Eddie Brock, a journalist who merges with the alien Venom. Woody Harrelson will also star as Carnage/Cletus Kasady, Venom's nemesis, who was teased toward the end of the first film.

Andy Serkis is directing the sequel to the 2018 Sony film, which earned more than $856 million worldwide.

Toward the end of the first movie, fans saw Michelle Williams, who plays Brock's love interest, attorney Anne Weying, become She-Venom.

In August 2019, the actress spoke about being eager to reprise her character, telling Yahoo Entertainment she was a fan of Serkis, who famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films.

"I'm so inspired by what he's been able to accomplish," she said of the actor and director. "He's so gifted in such a specific way, and I'm very excited to learn from him and be around him."

Williams told the outlet she hoped to "get equal time" on the screen as She-Venom.

Sony also pushed back Harrelson's upcoming action film Man From Toronto from its original date of Sept 17. The new release date has not been announced.