Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Shows Woody Harrelson's Villain on a Total Rampage

In a new trailer, released Monday, investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) wrestles with his inner alter ego, Venom, and visits serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson, 60) in prison, who tells Brock, "What's mine is yours, and what's yours ... is mine."

After grabbing Brock's hand through his cell's bars and sinking his teeth in, Kasady sinisterly tells Brock, "I have tasted blood before, and that is not it."

As he begins his disturbing transformation into Carnage, Kasady says in a chillingly calm voice, "All I ever wanted in this world ... is carnage" before being shown going on a victim-seeking rampage through the city.

"I'm not a crazy man ... but I am a vengeful one," he adds, while we see a photo of attorney Anne Weying (Michelle Williams) and a cat, reading, "Love, Anne" — perhaps suggesting a tragic backstory for Kasady tied to Weying.

Later scenes show Carnage and Venom squaring off in battle, while the end features Brock and Weying — the protagonist's ex-fiancée, who was shown becoming She-Venom toward the end of the first movie — at a restaurant.

"You could just say, 'I'm happy for you,' " Weying tells Brock as he expresses shock at her recent new engagement, while Venom is heard saying angrily, "That was going to be us!"

Brock then shakes the hand of his ex's new fiancé before the couple drives away — but he can't help his alter ego from channeling a slap to the face.

"Those two need some serious couples counseling," Weying's beau tells her before they drive off, leaving Brock to flee in embarrassment.

Kasady/Carnage was teased toward the end of the first film, which made more than $856 million worldwide.

Andy Serkis is directing the sequel, which is a follow-up to Ruben Fleischer-helmed Venom, from 2018. Reid Scott and Peggy Lu are set to reprise their roles as Dan Lewis and Mrs. Chen, respectively, with Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham rounding out the cast.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was originally slated to premiere in theaters on Oct. 2, 2020, before being pushed to June 25, 2021, and then, finally, to September of this year.