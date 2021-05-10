Woody Harrelson's villainous involvement in the Venom universe was first teased during a mid-credits scene from the first film in 2018

Woody Harrelson Makes Monstrous Debut Alongside Tom Hardy in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

Carnage has entered the building.

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage dropped Monday morning, giving fans of the comic-book series a first look at the villain transformation of Cletus Kasady, played by an almost unrecognizable Woody Harrelson.

Interspersed with playful scenes featuring Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock fighting the urges of his alter ego, Venom, serial killer Kasady is shown being injected with a liquid that brings him to his monstrous form.

"You and I are the same," Kasady can be heard saying in a voiceover. "Every decision we ever make ...who do we leave behind, and how do we leave them? Waiting in the darkness for the rescuer who never comes."

"Welcome back, Eddie Brock. It's been a long time," he continues, adding in a sinisterly calm tone, "Missed you ... so much."

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Venom: Let There Be Carnage | Credit: Courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment

Kasady/Carnage was teased toward the end of the first film, which was released in 2018 and amassed more than $856 million worldwide.

Andy Serkis is directing the sequel while Michelle Williams will reprise her role as attorney Anne Weying, who was shown becoming She-Venom toward the end of the first movie.

Reid Scott and Peggy Lu are also set to reprise their roles as Dan Lewis and Mrs. Chen, respectively, with Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham rounding out the cast.

Williams, 40, spoke about being eager to reprise her character, telling Yahoo Entertainment in August 2019 that she was a fan of Serkis, 57, who famously played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings films.

"I'm so inspired by what he's been able to accomplish," she said of the actor and director. "He's so gifted in such a specific way, and I'm very excited to learn from him and be around him."

The four-time Oscar nominee also told the outlet that she hoped to "get equal time" on the screen as She-Venom.