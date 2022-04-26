Venom 3 and a New Ghostbusters Movie Are in the Works: Report
Venom 3 and another Ghostbusters film are on the way!
A third Venom movie is in the works following the huge success of the 2018 original and its 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Variety reported on Monday.
Sony Pictures also announced, per Variety, that another addition to the popular Ghostbusters franchise is in the works. The sequel will be a follow-up to the latest installment, titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife, that was released last year.
The upcoming projects were revealed Monday during CinemaCon, a gathering of movie theater owners worldwide that was held this month at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Additional details on when both films are slated to hit theaters nationwide and cast members haven't been released.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife came nearly 40 years after the original 1984 Ghostbusters film and picks up in a future where ghosts have returned to haunt humanity. The film was directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman.
Woody Harrelson was out for blood in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the film, investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) wrestles with his inner alter ego, Venom, and visits serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson) in prison.
The announcement of the latest projects by Sony Pictures comes after they enjoyed success at the box office.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife earned near $200 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage had more than $502 million in earnings at the worldwide box office.