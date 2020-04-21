Venom 2 Reveals Its Violent New Title as the Film Is Pushed Back to Summer 2021

Image zoom Sony

Tom Hardy’s Venom sequel has a new title to live up to its carnage.

The upcoming second installment to his 2018 film has an official title, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Along with the new title, Sony Pictures also revealed the film wouldn’t debut on Oct. 2 anymore.

Instead, the sequel will hit theaters on June 25, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardy, 42, is set to reprise his role of Eddie Brock/Venom while Woody Harrelson is set to play the supervillain Carnage.

The news comes a day after it was announced Robert Pattinson’s The Batman had also been pushed back to October 1, 2021, from the expected June 25, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s release shift comes due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed back several films already beginning with Daniel Craig’s highly-anticipated No Time To Die, as well as Black Widow and Mulan.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is another Warner Bros. film, hasn’t yet shifted from its July 17, 2020 date.

THR reported The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark would be delayed from Sept. 25 to March 12, 2021, while Will Smith’s King Richard, in which he plays the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, will be delayed a full year from Nov. 25, 2020, to Nov. 19, 2021.

