Vanessa Redgrave's Life in Photos

Vanessa Redgrave was born for the stage. Her January 30, 1937 birth was announced after a production of Hamlet starring her father, Sir Michael Redgrave, by his costar Laurence Olivier.

Vanessa is pictured here with her mother, actress Rachel Kempson, and brother Corin, watching father Michael be aged by makeup ahead of a film shoot.

Vanessa and Corin relocated with their family from London to Herefordshire during World War II following the East End Blitz. They returned in 1943, the same year their little sister Lynn was born. All three Redgrave children followed their parents into acting.