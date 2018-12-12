Vanessa Redgrave Teams Up with Daughter Joely Richardson in Trailer for The Aspern Papers

Vanessa Redgrave is joining forces with her daughter Joely Richardson in a new film.

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer, the mother-daughter duo stars in the upcoming The Aspern Papers which follows Redgrave’s elderly Juliana Bordereau as she makes it her life’s mission to hide love letters she shared with her former lover, famed poet Jeffrey Aspern.

Redgrave stars opposite Richardson, who plays Bordereau’s niece, Miss Tina, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ ambitious editor Morton Vint, who will stop at nothing to obtain the papers.

This is the pair’s fourth film together. In 1968, Redgrave starred in The Charge of the Light Brigade with Richardson as an extra. In 1985, the two made Wetherby with Redgrave starring as Jean Travers and Richardson playing a younger version of her character.

They reunited onscreen again for 2011’s Anonymous in which Redgrave portrayed Queen Elizabeth I with Richardson as a younger version of her.

Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson John Phillips/Getty

They aren’t the only two artists in the family — Redgrave’s other daughter, Natasha Richardson, was also an actress known best for her roles in The Parent Trap and Maid in Manhattan. She passed away in 2009.

Redgrave’s former husband, Tony Richardson, was also a theatre and film director.