The Crown's Vanessa Kirby Addresses Catwoman Rumors: 'It Would Be a Dream'

The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby as Catwoman? The actress isn’t complaining about the casting rumors.

The 31-year-old British actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about rumors that she was the new Catwoman after Robert Pattinson landed the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Kirby told the news outlet, although she wouldn’t be opposed to taking on the role. “Are you kidding? I would love to be Catwoman. Oh my God, it would be a dream.”

The Hobbs & Shaw star joked if she did get the part she would have to immediately hit the gym to pull off the heroine’s feline maneuvers.

“I have to do lots of squats,” she said. “I mean, literally, lots of squats.”

Vanessa Kirby

Pattinson, 33, was announced as the next Batman in May after a series of auditions and screen tests to find the actor to portray the iconic caped crusader.

Reeves is set to direct a trilogy of films for Warner Bros. with Pattinson in the leading role, according to Deadline. The first in the trilogy, The Batman, is expected to be released in 2021.

The director told The Hollywood Reporter in January his idea for the films is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

“I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is expected for release on June 2021.