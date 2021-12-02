Vanessa Hudgens said that royals face scrutiny "on a whole other level" and that is "not for me"

Princess Switch's Vanessa Hudgens 'Would Never Want to Be a Royal': I Live 'My Life to the Fullest'

Vanessa Hudgens only wants to live the life of a royal onscreen.

In Netflix's The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, the 32-year-old star plays three roles: the royal Margaret, now Queen of Montenaro; her doppelgänger Stacy, Princess of Belgravia; and Margaret's lookalike cousin Fiona.

Hudgens told Glamour U.K. for the magazine's December digital issue that in real life she would "never" want to become a member of a royal family because of the scrutiny.

"I don't really keep up with the royals. I would never want to be a royal. The idea of it, the chicness of it, it's cute. But, like, the reality ... I'm just way too goofy," she said. "And I enjoy living my life to the fullest. The giving-back aspect of it I think is really beautiful to be able to make such a significant change. And that's something that I try to incorporate into my everyday life and my legacy, just working with organizations."

"But yeah, the day-to-day of it all ... I mean, I guess I already am under scrutiny being someone who is in front of the camera, but the royals have it on a whole other level," said Hudgens, adding, "It's not for me."

The High School Musical alum added that she "grew up loving all the Disney fairy tales."

"But I never really believed that I needed a man in order to have all my dreams come true," she explained. "That wasn't my takeaway. My takeaway from those films was that life can be magical … and adversity you may face will push you into your destiny. And you're probably going to sing about it along the way. To me it's just … it's about that magic that I truly believe is very real. I will always have a soft spot in my heart for all those Disney princess films."