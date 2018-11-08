Move Over Meghan! Vanessa Hudgens to Star as a Royal in New Netflix Film The Princess Switch

There’s a new duchess in town this holiday season!

Vanessa Hudgens is starring in the upcoming Christmas romantic comedy The Princess Switch.

Hudgens, 29, will play two identical people: Stacy, a baker from Chicago and Margaret, the Duchess of Montenaro — a fictional town in the European nation of Belgravia.

The unlikely pair cross paths when Stacy is invited to participate in a baking competition in Belgravia. Like the movie The Parent Trap or the classic tale The Prince and the Pauper, after bumping into each other and realizing they look exactly alike, Stacy and Margaret decide to switch places… temporarily.

“I want to get to know what it’s like to be a normal girl,” Margaret, who has become overwhelmed with life in the public eye, says in the trailer.

For the swap, Stacy cuts her hair and adopts a British accent. It all seems to be going fine until Stacy nearly blows her cover by using American lingo and Margaret can’t seem to cook anything without burning it, despite the fact that she’s pretending to be a skilled baker.

Stacy also seemingly falls for Margaret’s fiancé — a prince, while Margaret sparks a romance with Stacy’s co-worker.

Like expected, those close to the Duchess appear to know something’s up as “Margaret” isn’t as posh and put together as she once was.

The entire switch was only supposed to be for two days, but by the looks of the trailer, it will go on a little longer than expected.

The Princess Switch will start streaming on Netflix November 16.