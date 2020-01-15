Vanessa Hudgens Smiles as She Walks the Bad Boys for Life Red Carpet After Split from Austin Butler

Hours after news broke that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had split Tuesday, the actress looked confident as she walked a red carpet alone.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys for Life, in which Hudgens stars opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the actress stepped out in a dramatic one-shouldered white gown that featured feathers, sequins and a daring split.

Hudgens, 31, accessorized the dress with a pair of black satin platform Mary Janes and wore her hair in soft but voluminous curls.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier on Tuesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hudgens and Butler had split after more than eight years of dating.

Their reps could not be reached for comment.

Despite the change in her relationship status, the High School Musical star smiled away on the carpet and was seen having a good time with her fellow cast members.

Hudgens did not, however, stop for interviews before the screening.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actress and the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor, 28, first got together in 2011. Fans first speculated about a breakup when neither Hudgens nor Butler posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together.

Months prior, though, Hudgens did publicly celebrate his birthday in August 2019. “Happy birthday to my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens Leon Bennett/WireImage

The pair had been long distance as they filmed projects in different countries. Hudgens has starred in a number of Netflix Christmas movies recently, shooting The Princess Switch: Switched Again in the U.K. in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Butler will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production.

Image zoom Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Jerod Harris/Getty

“Communication is key,” Hudgens, who also hosts So You Think You Can Dance, told PEOPLE in March 2017. “I think that if anything’s bothering you, don’t hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open.”

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters Jan. 17.