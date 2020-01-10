Vanessa Hudgens Shares a 'Dope' Inside Look at Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith

Vanessa Hudgens is giving fans a sneak peek at Bad Boys for Life.

The actress, who stars in the film opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, shared a photo of the movie in which she, Smith and costar Charles Melton appear to be in the scene of a crime.

“Well this is a dope pic lol @badboys #badboysforlife,” Hudgens, 31, wrote in the caption.

The movie is the third installment in the franchise following 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II.

Smith and Lawrence are reprising their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, respectively. They’re joined by Hudgens, Melton, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio and DJ Khaled.

Joe Pantoliano is also returning as Captain Howard.

In May 2019, Hudgens spoke to PeopleTV about her role in Bad Boys for Life saying she didn’t hire a trainer to get her ready for the action-packed film.

“I was actually the one person they didn’t set up any training for,” Hudgens said. “Everyone else got personal trainers, and I was like, ‘Where’s my personal trainer?'”

She continued, “I guess I was just already fit. But I didn’t have as much time to prepare for that as I wanted because I literally finished Rent and that night was on a red-eye going straight to work.”

“I think I had one crash course of shooting guns but, luckily, the gun I used primarily in Bad Boys I used in Sucker Punch,” Hudgens said. “So it was like riding a bike.”

Bad Boys for Life is in theaters Friday, Jan. 17.