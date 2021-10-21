Vanessa Hudgens is back as Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and cousin Fiona in the third entry of Netflix's Princess Switch franchise, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star

Vanessa Hudgens Reprises All Three of Her Roles in Official Trailer for The Princess Switch 3

Vanessa Hudgens is once again portraying three characters with a royal link in the latest Princess Switch movie.

The official trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, titled The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, dropped on Thursday.

In it, Hudgens, 32, reprises her role of the royal Margaret, now Queen of Montenaro, as well as her doppelgänger Stacy, Princess of Belgravia.

Rounding out the trio of Hudgens' characters is Margaret's feisty look-alike cousin Fiona, sporting her long blonde hairdo.

The antics in the third movie — themed for the holidays just like its predecessors — involves the theft of a priceless relic and Fiona teaming up with "a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it," per Netflix's description.

Fiona and her new companion, played by Remy Hii, rekindle the sparks of their previous Christmas romance, which results in another "very unexpected switch."

The franchise's first two movies, 2018's The Princess Switch and 2020's The Princess Switch: Switched Again, follows Stacy De Novo, a baker from Chicago, and Lady Margaret Delacourt, who decide to switch places after their paths cross. The two girls alter their appearances and mannerisms to fool those around them while they temporarily live each other's lives.

Around the release of the first film in 2018, Hudgens told PEOPLE that she enjoyed the similarities between her movie and the classic The Parent Trap, a movie she said she's seen "many times."

"My sister and I used to act out the scenes from the movie. It's still such a go-to of mine," she said. "If I still love it, hopefully, this will be a classic for my fans and that they'll still watch it."

Filming did get a bit "confusing" at times, though, the actress confessed.

"There are the two characters and then they switch, so trying to figure out if I was American trying to be British, or British pretending to be American, it was definitely a confusing situation," she explained.

Hudgens' third character, Margaret's cousin Lady Fiona Pembroke, stirred the pot in the franchise's sequel with her attempts to steal the crown.

But with Fiona on their side this time around and a relic to recover, there is bound to be no shortage of drama as well as fun.