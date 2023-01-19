Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Joke About Ex Austin Butler Continuing to Speak in Elvis Presley Accent

"Crying," Vanessa Hudgens wrote in an Instagram comment in response to a joke that Austin Butler "went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 05:19 PM
Austin Butler Refers to Ex Vanessa Hudgens as ‘Friend’ While Recalling How She Encouraged Him to Do Elvis
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens has some thoughts on ex-boyfriend Austin Butler's continued use of his Elvis Presley accent.

Hudgens, 34, responded to an Instagram user's post about the Elvis actor, 31, speaking in the rock 'n' roll icon's accent. In the caption, the social media user joked that Butler attended "the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting."

"Crying," Hudgens, who officially split from Butler back in January 2020 after years of dating, wrote in response in the comments of the post, as captured by Comments By Celebs.

Butler recently recalled how Hudgens encouraged him to the pursue the role in the first place, though he only referred to her as a "friend."

"The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend," Butler recently said during The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable. "There was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot.' "

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano," he continued. "I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.' Then my agent called and said, 'So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.' "

While Butler didn't specifically name Hudgens in the interview, the actress shared a nearly identical story years ago when the two were still together.

"Last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on," Hudgens said on a 2019 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "He had just dyed his hair dark. He's a natural blond, and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, 'Babe, you need to play Elvis.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Austin Butler Had 'No Idea How' Elvis Presley's Family 'Were Going to Respond' to His Portrayal

Just like Butler mentioned, Hudgens continued by adding how she insisted he audition after hearing him sing more of the iconic rock-and-roller while playing the piano.

"Then in January, he was sitting at the piano," she shared. "And he's playing and he's singing and I'm like, 'I don't know how, but you need to figure out how you can play Elvis. Like, I don't know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him.' "

Related Articles
Austin Butler Refers to Ex Vanessa Hudgens as ‘Friend’ While Recalling How She Encouraged Him to Do Elvis
Austin Butler Refers to Ex Vanessa Hudgens as 'Friend' When Retelling Story About 'Elvis' Role
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Austin Butler Says He Doesn't Think He Still Talks Like Elvis, but 'I'm Sure There's Pieces of Him in My DNA'
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Admits He'd Wake Up in 'Terror' Over 'Daunting' Task of Playing Elvis Presley
Austin Butler and Denzel Washington
How Denzel Washington Helped Convince 'Elvis' Director to Cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Austin Butler and 'Elvis' Director Attend Critics Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Will Miss Your Warmth'
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (13705710e) Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 08 Jan 2023
Austin Butler Speaks Out After Lisa Marie Presley's 'Tragic' Death: 'My Heart Is Completely Shattered'
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Wishes Fellow Elvis Actor Jacob Elordi 'All the Best' on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Olivia DeJonge attends the "Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Elvis' Actress Olivia DeJonge Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'Forever Indebted to Her'
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Side by Side' with Riley Keough at Elvis Birthday Bash Days Before Death
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Gives Sweet Shoutout to 'Once Upon a Time' Costar Brad Pitt at Golden Globes: 'Love You'
Austin Butler and Denzel Washington
Austin Butler Calls Mentor Denzel Washington 'the Godfather of Acting'
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Final Weeks Supporting the 'Elvis' Movie and Her Father's Legacy