Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Joke About Ex Austin Butler Continuing to Speak in Elvis Presley Accent

Vanessa Hudgens has some thoughts on ex-boyfriend Austin Butler's continued use of his Elvis Presley accent.

Hudgens, 34, responded to an Instagram user's post about the Elvis actor, 31, speaking in the rock 'n' roll icon's accent. In the caption, the social media user joked that Butler attended "the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting."

"Crying," Hudgens, who officially split from Butler back in January 2020 after years of dating, wrote in response in the comments of the post, as captured by Comments By Celebs.

Butler recently recalled how Hudgens encouraged him to the pursue the role in the first place, though he only referred to her as a "friend."

"The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend," Butler recently said during The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable. "There was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot.' "

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano," he continued. "I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.' Then my agent called and said, 'So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.' "

While Butler didn't specifically name Hudgens in the interview, the actress shared a nearly identical story years ago when the two were still together.

"Last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on," Hudgens said on a 2019 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "He had just dyed his hair dark. He's a natural blond, and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, 'Babe, you need to play Elvis.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Austin Butler Had 'No Idea How' Elvis Presley's Family 'Were Going to Respond' to His Portrayal

Just like Butler mentioned, Hudgens continued by adding how she insisted he audition after hearing him sing more of the iconic rock-and-roller while playing the piano.

"Then in January, he was sitting at the piano," she shared. "And he's playing and he's singing and I'm like, 'I don't know how, but you need to figure out how you can play Elvis. Like, I don't know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him.' "