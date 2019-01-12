Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About Losing Her Father to Cancer and Calls on Fans to Help Honor Him

It has been almost three years since Vanessa Hudgens lost her beloved father, Greg Hudgens, 65, to stage four cancer. Now, the actress is channeling her love for her dad into action by teaming up with the American Cancer Society to fight the disease that killed him.

“I hate cancer and the pain it brings to everyone surrounded by it,” Hudgens said in a statement.

“It ate away at my father’s body for years before he was diagnosed and when he was, it was too late. The same thing happened to my partner’s mother,” she added referring to her boyfriend Austin Butler.

“It was a traumatizing time and I’m still dealing with the pain of the loss.”

Now, as the American Cancer Society’s new Global Ambassador, Hudgens is participating in their Super Bowl LIII weekend package to help raise funds to fight cancer and honor her father.

By donating a minimum of $10 to the American Cancer Society through the campaign page, one supporter and their guest will win “the Ultimate Super Bowl Weekend,” which includes a ticket to sit next to Hudgens at the game in Atlanta.

“I am so proud and excited to help the American Cancer Society do everything possible to fight back against this awful disease,” the actress said.

Hudgens took to Instagram to compel her fans to join her at the Super Bowl — and fight against cancer.

“Win an exclusive chance for you and a friend to sit with ME at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta! Pre-sideline passes, meet the half-time headliner, access to the hottest #VIP parties, air travel, hotel and more, all included. This is a trip of a lifetime. All you have to do is click the link in bio and donate $10 to @AmericanCancerSociety to enter to Win! #CrucialCatch #NFL #SBLIII,” she wrote on Instagram.

One-hundred percent of the donations for the chance to win this Super Bowl package will go toward helping people like her dad.

“Happy Father’s Day to all you Poppa’s out there. I’m missing mine today ❤️,” she wrote on Father’s Day last year.

It is not only through her father that Hudgens that has experienced cancer. Her boyfriend lost his mother to cancer one year before Hudgens’ father was diagnosed.

Despite the losses, Hudgens says, she learned from her mother to face the future with hope.