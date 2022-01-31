Vanessa Hudgens, Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons and Alexandra Shipp star in Asking for It

See Vanessa Hudgens Lead an All-Female Gang Against Ezra Miller in Asking for It Trailer

Vanessa Hudgens is out for justice in her latest film that brings men against women.

In a PEOPLE first look at the trailer for Asking for It, Hudgens plays Beatrice who, alongside Alexandra Shipp's Regina, recruits a small-town waitress Joey (Kiersey Clemons) into their vigilante group of women, The Cherry Bombers.

Together the all-femme gang strives to take down a society overpowered by corrupt men and seek revenge against the man who sexually assaulted Joey.

"Nothing I like more than watching grown men squeal," Beatrice says as the group prepares to take back their power from a misogynistic society by targeting violent frat boys, a corrupt police force of human traffickers led by Sheriff Morel (David Patrick Kelly), and the dangerous alt-right group MFM (Men's First Movement) headed by Mark Vanderhill (Ezra Miller).

In the trailer, Miller's leader tells his group, "We are men, we founded this country on our backs. Now they want us to give up power willingly into the hands of people who are incapable of wielding it. Over my dead body."

In November 2018, Miller spoke about the #MeToo movement while appearing on the cover of GQ Style.

"Let's rehabilitate men," he said at the time. "Let's drop men like flies. I'm with it. And then let's rehabilitate them when they're on the ground."

Miller said at the time he believed people have a thing or two to learn from the roosters on the Vermont farm where he lives.

"We have a lot of eagles out here, and if an eagle starts dive-bombing the crew, the rooster will go out separate from the herd and pretend to be injured, so that the eagle will come and kill the rooster instead of hurting any of his babies," Miller told GQ Style.

"That's masculinity," Miller explained. "That's what it's supposed to look like, you know what I mean? 'I'm going to pretend to be weak, I'm going to pretend to be vulnerable so that you attack me before you'd attack one of the women in my posse.' You feel me?"

"I'm looking for a man like that," Miller commented. "I don't know about you. I'm looking for a rooster-type man."

Asking for It also stars Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, Casey Cott, Leslie Stratton and Luke Hemsworth, with Eamon O'Rourke writing and directing. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.