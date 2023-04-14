Vanessa Hudgens Explores Her 'Witchy Awakening' in New Documentary About Witchcraft

Vanessa Hudgens' new documentary Dead Hot is streaming on Tubi now

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on April 14, 2023 03:33 PM
Vanessa Hudgens Dead Hot
Photo: Tubi

Vanessa Hudgens is getting witchy.

On Friday, 34-year-old Hudgens' new documentary Dead Hot released on Tubi. The film follows the Tick, Tick … Boom! actress and her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they travel to Salem, Massachusetts for lessons on the supernatural from professional ghost hunters and witchcraft experts.

While speaking about the documentary with InStyle for an interview published Thursday, Hudgens said her "first conscious witchy awakening" came while filming one of her Princess Switch movies for Netflix.

"I've always felt really connected in a way I could never explain," she told the outlet. "I was filming The Princess Switch 2 or 3 and I had my first conscious witchy awakening. I was learning about the history of the women who were wrongfully accused of witchcraft and learning about what witchcraft even is."

In an interview with Cosmopolitan published Friday, Hudgens said that her first supernatural experience came around age five with a tin duck sculpture in her home that she told the outlet moved on its own. She added that she "just kinda tried to forget about it because there's no explanation" for the event.

Vanessa Hudgens Dead Hot
Tubi

"I kind of shut it out for a while because, you know, I would be at home and then out of the corner of my eye, I would see a man in the top hat," she told the outlet of her lifelong "spiritual connection." "And I'm like, What the hell! And I had just moved out by myself for the first time and was scared."

"So I tried to tune it out, and turn off that channel," she added. "I think I just had to do some growing up personally in order to feel safe enough to open it back up again."

Hudgens has made her interest in the supernatural clear in the past; a Jan. 2022 Instagram post shows her and Magree, 34, reading a book titled Ghost Hunting: The Science of Spirits aboard a plane, and posts as far back as 2019 feature the High School Musical alum referring to herself as a witch in captions.

"I will always be curious. My questions are never-ending, but that's what I love about it," Hudgens told InStyle about her experiences depicted in Dead Hot in an interview published Thursday.

"There is no right or wrong, there's no rule book. It evolves with you and you have to trust your intuition to guide you," she added. "It's a really beautiful, evolving relationship that I have with it."

When asked by Cosmopolitan whether she will revisit the concept of spirituality in future projects, Hudgens said: "This is such a big part of who I am, and now that I'm bringing it to the light, I feel like I don't have to hide."

"And my curiosity is endless," she added. "So there'll definitely be a lot more."

Hudgens previously announced Dead Hot back in October. In 2011, the actress told PEOPLE about an otherworldly experience with an entity that she described as "definitely a female spirit" while filming 2012's Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in North Carolina.

Dead Hot is streaming on Tubi now.

