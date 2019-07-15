Vanessa Hudgens Steps Out with Boyfriend Austin Butler After He’s Cast as Elvis Presley: 'So Proud'

Vanessa Hudgens is over the moon after her boyfriend Austin Butler was cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film.

Hudgens, 30, and Butler, 27, were arm-in-arm as they took a stroll on Monday following the news that the actor had been cast to play Presley.

Butler sported dyed black hair, seemingly in preparation for the role of the Tennessee-born crooner.

No one was prouder than Hudgens, who shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with the caption, “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F—— MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CAN’T WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

Butler will soon be seen opposite Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He’s currently starring in The Dead Don’t Die, opposite Bill Murray and Selena Gomez, which is now in theaters.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler P&P / MEGA

Image zoom Instagram

The actor has been dating Hudgens for the better part of the last decade. The two were first linked romantically in 2011 and often post about each other on social media.

He’s also had a budding TV career, getting his start as a background actor in Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and later appearing in several Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows.

Two of his most memorable roles as a young actor include playing the love interest in both Hannah Montana and Zoey 101. Butler played Jake opposite Miley Cyrus on the Disney show. He later romances Jamie-Lynn Spears on her Nickelodeon show as James.

Butler was later tapped for the CW’s Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries, where he once again played the love interest to AnnaSophia Robb’s Carrie Bradshaw. The show followed Carrie in high school and lasted two seasons.

The actor most recently starred as Wil Ohmsford in MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles from 2016 to 2018.