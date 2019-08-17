Vanessa Hudgens Calls Boyfriend Austin Butler Her 'Constant Inspiration' in Birthday Tribute

Vanessa Hudgens is proudly showing her love for boyfriend Austin Butler on his 28th birthday!

The Princess Switch star posted a photo of the couple on Instagram Saturday to celebrate the actor’s special day, adding a very romantic message.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Hudgens began her caption of the two leaning close, adding celebratory emojis.

“To my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be 🔥🔥🔥,” she raved.

The former High School Musical star, 30, and Butler have been together for the better part of the last decade. The two were first linked romantically in 2011 and often post about each other on social media.

Butler‘s birthday comes weeks after he was cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film.

Luhrmann announced his decision on July 15, after Butler reportedly beat out Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teller for the role.

No one was prouder than Hudgens, who shared the news on her Instagram account with the caption, “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F—— MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CAN’T WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

Hudgens and Butler recently stepped out together at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which Butler stars as Tex, one of the dangerous members of Charles Manson’s family.

During the event, Butler spoke with Entertainment Tonightabout his upcoming Elvis role, already dressed for the part in a crisp black ensemble and tousled black hair.

“I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him,” he told the outlet. “It’s an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino.”