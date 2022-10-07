Vanessa Hudgens is taking viewers on a magical journey.

The High School Musical alum, 33, revealed Friday that she has teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to make a documentary about her journey with witchcraft.

Entitled Dead Hot: Season of the Witch, the project follows Hudgens and her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they travel through Salem, Massachusetts, learning about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world.

The 90-minute film is described on its official Instagram as an "intimate journey into the supernatural realm" that serves as a "coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood."

Other posts on the film's Instagram show the pair serving some witchy looks, including one of Magree and Hudgens holding goats in a field. Hudgens posted a behind-the-scenes shot on her own Instagram, as well as the official poster for the film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Variety reported that the film came about after Hudgens and Magree agreed to seek out proper mentorship and training in the art of witchcraft, of which the outlet notes the pair are "self-taught students." They invited the crew to come along to document their findings.

"They've been doing little spells since they were kids, and they were just really interested in that world," Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim-Murray, told Variety.

She explained that the project took on a deeper message as they went on, despite it being a fun-filled shoot. Pizzi said the best way to describe the film is The Craft meets The Simple Life.

"They're so into it," she explained. "As we got to know them, we realized that their curiosity in connecting with the spirit realm and paranormal and supernatural exploration was so much deeper than ghost hunting. It's an exploration in the spiritual realm. It's a lot about self love, and them finding their inner strength and power."

The Tick, Tick … Boom! actress has been candid in the past about her interest in the spirit world. In April, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hudgens told host Kelly Clarkson that she's had "a lot" of run-ins with spiritual beings over the years and said she's "accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things."

"I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was … You know those ducks [toys] that you pull [the string]? There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me," she said.

"I kind of shut it down for a while because it's scary," Hudgens continued. "The unknown is scary. But recently I was like, 'No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I'm going to lean into it.'"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hudgens added that she uses a "spirit box," which she said helps her analyze "radio frequencies really quickly," adding: "Something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it."

It has been a longtime hobby for Hudgens to explore worlds beyond. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2011, the actress said she was visited by an unearthly presence — something she could only explain as a ghost — while filming in North Carolina.

Hudgens recalled hearing footsteps while staying at an old house on location but couldn't find the source of them. "I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left," she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Leads an All-Female Gang Against Ezra Miller in Asking for It Trailer

Hudgens confessed she was scared by the ghostly encounter, however, she tried to figure out the meaning of it.

"I feel like she might have lost a husband at war and she's waiting for her man to come back to her," Hudgens said. "It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell."