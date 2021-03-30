“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything,” Van Hunt said

Van Hunt Says Girlfriend Halle Berry Has ‘Improved Every Aspect’ of His Life

Van Hunt and Halle Berry's relationship inspires more than just the Grammy winner's music.

Hunt, 51, told Entertainment Tonight Monday that the couple's romance is aspirational "in more ways than I can even tell you right now."

"I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise," he said, teasing new music.

The Character singer added, "The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting." Hunt has a college-aged son named Drake.

"I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life," the musician gushed.

Hunt also gushed about Berry's writing skills, particularly when it came to her Valentine's Day tribute to him.

"It was well written, which at least that's what I like to acknowledge because I don't know that people know that side of her because she can write as well. You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do," he said. "Yeah, I can't tell any more than that but you gonna be surprised."

Berry, 54, told fans on Valentine's Day to "NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!"

"If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you're 54!" she wrote.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the couple also danced topless in a video to Hunt's song "Being a Girl."

"You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend," Berry wrote alongside the flirty footage on Instagram. "Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies."

Hunt posted a snapshot from their sexy photoshoot on his own Instagram account, writing, "Smilin' cheek to cheek. Happy Valentine's eve."

The couple went public with their relationship in September.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been seeing each other for "several months," and Hunt had already met Berry' son Maceo, 7, and daughter Nahla, 13.

An additional source said that Berry and Hunt "respect each other and have a great deal in common."