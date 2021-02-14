Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute to Husband Jim Toth: '11 Years of Endless Love'

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have been married since 2011

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Valentine's Day with her special guy!

The Oscar-winning actress celebrated the day of love by sharing a tribute to her husband Jim Toth on her Instagram Story Sunday.

"11 years of endless love & lots of laughter," Witherspoon wrote along with a black-and-white photo of the couple and Sam Cooke's "You Send Me."

The couple, who married in 2011, share 8-year-old son Tennessee. The actress also has daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Toth and Witherspoon, who also shared Valentine's Day photos of their dog Minnie, will celebrate nine years of marriage on March 26.

The pair keep their relationship relatively private and offline, although the Big Little Lies actress did honor Toth on Father's Day in June by sharing a photo of the former agent and their son.