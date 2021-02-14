Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November 2020

Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox His 'Bloody Valentine' as They Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating his love for Megan Fox.

The musician, born Colson Baker, shared a tribute to his actress girlfriend on Valentine's Day, sharing never-before-seen photos from their romance.

"I wear your blood around my neck 🔪♾🌹," the "Bloody Valentine" singer wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of a necklace that had what appeared to be a blood drop. "My bloody valentine," he called Fox.

The pair recently sparked engagement rumors after the mom of three, 34, was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

A source told PEOPLE last month the two were not engaged but were very happy together.

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," said the source, going on to note that the actress is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

"Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though," the source added.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass and went Instagram official with their relationship last July.

The day before Thanksgiving, Fox took the final step to end her marriage to Green by filing for divorce. Green confirmed the two had separated that May.

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that despite the short time Kelly and Fox have spent together, they are committed to creating a future together.