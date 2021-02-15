Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Celebrate Valentine's Day with Sweet Selfie

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger shared sweet social media tributes to each other on Sunday

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are still deeply in love.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram and celebrated their first Valentine's Day after welcoming their daughter Lyla Maria, 6 months.

"Happy 💞 Valentine's 💋 Day 💓my 💘 valentine 💖," the mom of one captioned her selfie.

In December, Pratt celebrated his wife's 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute in which he called her a "great mom."

"Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life," the actor wrote alongside a collage of images, including an extra special photo of the new mom posing with their daughter whose face was covered up by a festive Santa.

"I'm so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You're a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend," added Pratt.