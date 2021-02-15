Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Celebrate Valentine's Day with Sweet Selfie
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger shared sweet social media tributes to each other on Sunday
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are still deeply in love.
On Sunday, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram and celebrated their first Valentine's Day after welcoming their daughter Lyla Maria, 6 months.
"Happy 💞 Valentine's 💋 Day 💓my 💘 valentine 💖," the mom of one captioned her selfie.
The couple married in June 2019 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. They welcomed their first child together last year in August. Pratt is also a dad to his 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
In December, Pratt celebrated his wife's 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute in which he called her a "great mom."
RELATED: Chris Pratt Crashes Katherine Schwarzenegger's Interview as She Talks Daughter's First Christmas
"Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life," the actor wrote alongside a collage of images, including an extra special photo of the new mom posing with their daughter whose face was covered up by a festive Santa.
"I'm so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You're a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend," added Pratt.
"The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you," the father of two said.