Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Calls Blake Lively His 'Forever Valentine for the Foreseeable Future'

Blake Lively shared a video of her husband Ryan Reynolds serving as her hair colorist amid the coronavirus lockdown for her Valentine's Day tribute

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating Valentine's Day with several jokes — at each other's expense!

The couple shared social media posts on Sunday where they trolled each other on Instagram.

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Lively enjoying a snow day on a sled. The actor also shared two photos of Lively on his Instagram Story to mark the romantic holiday.

Meanwhile, Lively, 33, shared a video of Reynolds serving as her hair colorist amid the coronavirus lockdown for her Valentine's Day tribute. "That time I f*d my hairdresser," the mom of three joked.

In December, Lively jokingly threw shade at her husband by sharing a list of her favorite things in Vancouver and omitting Reynolds, who hails from the Canadian city.

After sharing some of her favorite local delicacies (including pie, ice cream and doughnuts, all based out of Vancouver) to her Instagram Stories, Lively posted an image of multiple desserts from the Italian eatery Ask for Luigi, as seen in a Yahoo!-obtained grab.

"Who did you think I was gonna say?" the star wrote, adding a Deadpool GIF — a nod to one of her husband's most recognizable roles.

The parents of three have a long history of good-naturedly trolling each other on social media, including this past October, when the A Simple Favor actress poked fun at her husband for the not-so-typical treat he wanted for his birthday this year.

As Reynolds turned 44 on Oct. 23, he opted to go with pie instead of a traditional birthday cake — and Lively made sure to lovingly poke fun at her husband for his unusual choice of celebratory desert.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who," the Gossip Girl alum shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Reynolds waiting to blow out his candles in the half-eaten pie.