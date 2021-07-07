Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary Val

Val Kilmer had the best people step in for him at the Cannes Film Festival — his kids!

While the longtime actor didn't attend the photo-call for his upcoming documentary, Val, his daughter Mercedes, 29, and son Jack, 26, showed their support on Wednesday. The two are co-producers on the upcoming film. Mercedes and Jack were all smiles as they posed in the south of France.

Kilmer's moving and intimate new documentary explores the actor's life, career and recovery from throat cancer.

In the first trailer for the film, released on Tuesday, Kilmer shares an intimate look at his life through home movies, which also features glimpses of a young Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.

Val Kilmer documentary Val poster | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

At one point in the trailer, the 61-year-old actor uses his voice box to communicate how he has "tried to see the world as one piece of life."

In another scene, he says, "I'm still recovering and it is difficult to talk and to be understood. But I want to tell my story more than ever."

Kilmer also shared the trailer on Twitter, writing, "It feels like yesterday and yet it has been a lifetime."

"As I write this, my documentary is getting ready to premiere at Festival De Cannes. And as grateful as I am for being selected with this high honor, I look forward most to sharing my life's story with all of you," he wrote.